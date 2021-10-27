From 107 in 2008, more than 1300 wind turbines can now be found in 2021 in North Sweden. This increase has a positive impact on the environment, but what about the people living around them? It is too often assumed that the Nordic countries' green governance structures automatically protect human rights. Reality is not that simple: in fact, Swedish environmental projects are not always compliant with the rights, lifestyles, and values of the indigenous communities of the region: the Sami.

Dorothée Cambou, a French researcher living with the Sami in Sweden, is aware of that. Dorothée indeed analyzes how renewable energy projects impact the Sami people, and more precisely, their traditional reindeer herders' activity. Locally, her goal is to ensure that the promotion of renewable energy remains compatible with such activity, and globally she ensures that the current green shift will not perpetuate the legacy of discrimination, colonialism, and inequality.

This micro-training will help you develop a critical and constructive stance on sustainable development's current governance to engage for a more fair energy transition for everyone.

Micro Training Outline:

Energy transition with justice at its core?

How can renewable energy be a problem?

A green and just transition, not just a green transition

