Next Leaders University Micro-training: "I research how the Canadian First Nations of British Columbia reconnect with their land" by Giuseppe Amatulli, Canada.

As a reaction to the current development paradigm, Arctic indigenous communities are increasingly promoting another way to develop, more attached to their place, values, and culture. They want to (re)establish the connection with their land and promote more responsible use of their natural resources through traditional practices. Long forgotten and denigrated, indigenous wisdom is now trendy for both the communities and people engaging in the environment.

Giuseppe Amatulli, a PhD candidate at Durham University (UK), performed fieldwork with the Doig River, a First Nation of Northern British Columbia (Canada), highlighting the path the community is following towards sustainable development.

Giuseppe explores how Canadian Indigenous people deal with the societal consequences of development and energy projects established in their region. His goal is to understand the extent to which sustainability projects can fit the given communities while safeguarding the traditional culture, knowledge, and lifestyle.

What, indeed, does positive impact and sustainability mean for them?



This micro-training will make you think -and challenge- the entire sustainable development paradigm we live in, as well as make you consider Arctic First Nations as potential amazingly skilled advisors for corporate environmental issues.

Micro Training Outline:

Land and freedom: (re)connecting with the territory

Understanding the cumulative effects of industrial development

Sustainability… for whom?

Watch the introduction video and access the full training on the NLU website.