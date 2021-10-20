Hanna Lappalainen, Thematic Network on Arctic Boreal Hub
Hanna Lappalainen, lead of the Thematic Network on Arctic Boreal Hub talks about her hope for even further collaboration between Thematic Networks.
Barry Costa Pierce and Catherine Chambers, Thematic Network on Ocean Food Systems
Barry Costa Pierce and Catherine Chambers, respectively Chair and Vice-Chair of the Thematic Network on Ocean Food Systems explain the importance of UArctic when trying to reach a collective success.
Isabel Barrio, Thematic Network on Herbivory
Isabel Barrio, lead of the Thematic Network on Herbivory highlights the researchers' willingness to work as a team in the North.
Kim Senger and Grace Shephard, Thematic Network on Arctic Geology
Kim Senger and Grace Shepard, co-leaders of the Thematic Network on Arctic Geology emphasize their appreciation for the good collaboration within the Arctic region.