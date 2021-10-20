In this set of videos, you’ll get to know the leads of some of our Thematic Networks focusing on natural resources and ecosystems.

Thematic Network on Arctic Boreal Hub from UArctic on Vimeo.

Hanna Lappalainen, lead of the Thematic Network on Arctic Boreal Hub talks about her hope for even further collaboration between Thematic Networks.

Thematic Network on Ocean Food Systems from UArctic on Vimeo.

Barry Costa Pierce and Catherine Chambers, respectively Chair and Vice-Chair of the Thematic Network on Ocean Food Systems explain the importance of UArctic when trying to reach a collective success.

Thematic Network on Herbivory from UArctic on Vimeo.

Isabel Barrio, lead of the Thematic Network on Herbivory highlights the researchers' willingness to work as a team in the North.

Thematic Network on Arctic Geology from UArctic on Vimeo.

Kim Senger and Grace Shepard, co-leaders of the Thematic Network on Arctic Geology emphasize their appreciation for the good collaboration within the Arctic region.