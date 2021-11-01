The tabletop exercise of the Arctic and North Atlantic Security and Emergency Preparedness Network (ARCSAR) brings together authorities, responders and other stakeholders directly involved in oil spill incidents or search and rescue. Observers can also join online on November 9-10 to monitor the exercise in real time.

The UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Safety and Security will be taking part in the joint exercise. The goal of ARCSAR TTX “Oil in ice” is to learn about, practice, and discuss oil spill preparedness and response in the High Arctic (Svalbard region) as well as identifying lessons from other locations and agencies in the Arctic and North Atlantic region.

Participants of the exercise are divided into three groups:

Main training audience: authorities, responders and other stakeholders directly involved in oil spill incidents or search and rescue in Svalbard Secondary training audience: authorities, industry, responders and other stakeholders involved in oil spill preparedness and response or search and rescue in other regions and countries Observers: ARCSAR network and other interested stakeholders

The TTX will be arranged as a partially virtual event in Zoom. The main training audience will play out the TTX scenario in NORDLAB located at Nord University using simulation technology. The event is streamed to the secondary training audience and observers, who will be invited to share their experiences over Zoom.

The joint exercise is organized by the Icelandic Coast Guard, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre North Norway, the Norwegian Coastal Administration, and NORDLAB / Nord University. The event takes place November 9-10, 2021 at 13:00 – 17:00 CET both days.

Observers can register until November 3 by following this link.

The ARCSAR project started in 2018 and it is comprised of 21 partners from 13 different countries: Norway, Iceland, Faeroes, United Kingdom, United States, New Zealand, Russia, Canada, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Italy, with a rising number of associated partners as the project progresses. ARCSAR is the first project of its kind to establish an international network that brings together in cooperation search and rescue practitioners, authorities, industry and academia and other organizations in order to identify gaps and opportunities and develop further capabilities to face the increasing demands in the Arctic and North Atlantic region.