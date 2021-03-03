As part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Local-scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience , led by Dr. Jeff Birchall ( University of Alberta , Canada) this online seminar series addresses issues related to climate change impacts and responses in the Arctic/ sub-Arctic.

In particular, the series explores how local government decision-makers and stakeholders engage climate change discourse, how impacts manifest in different locations, and the level of priority given to policy and planning responses.

A key aim in delivering the seminar series is to facilitate graduate student interaction, and provide an opportunity for graduate researchers to share their work with others - whether their work is in an early conceptual stage or something more advanced and complete.

In January, the inaugural seminar in the series included students from the University of Alberta (Canada) and Aalborg University (Denmark), who were examining topics in Canada, Iceland and Greenland. On 29 March, students from Université Laval (Canada), University of Northern British Columbia (Canada) and Northern (Arctic) Federal University (Russia) will explore cases from Canada and Russia. The program for the seminar in March is available here.

Climate Change Impacts and Responses in the Arctic, 29 January, 2021, seminar program

Presentations: