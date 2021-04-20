The CASES Partnership is a consortium of researchers, communities, private sector, and government and non-government entities from across northern Canada, Alaska, Sweden, and Norway. The overall goal of the Partnership is to co-create and broker the knowledge, understanding, and capacity to design, implement and manage renewable energy systems that support and enhance social and economic values for northern communities.

This conference aims at bringing together (virtually) students, researchers and industry partners from Canada, Alaska, Norway and Sweden to discuss issues of common interest.

There will be 6 sessions based on different themes related to renewable energy. Presentations will be 12-15 minutes in length.

The conference will be hosted on WebEx. Each presentation will be recorded and provided on the CASES website at a later date.

Participation for the conference is free.

Conference program (pdf)

For full conference program and to register visit the CASES Academic Conference website.