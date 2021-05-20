The Arctic population is ageing, albeit at various speed across the regions and to a different degree of “healthiness” and “inequity related to healthy ageing” in the Arctic residents across their life-course. The aim of our session was to contribute to a multidisciplinary understanding of circumstances and patterns of healthy ageing in the Arctic and share examples of new solutions as components of Arctic member states’ national policies and in accordance with principles of the new global Decade of Healthy Ageing 2020–2030.

The speakers presented several reports about actions to improve health and well-being for Arctic people in the second half of their lives at multiple levels of Arctic governance and in multiple sectors to prevent disease, promote health, maintain intrinsic capacity and enable functional ability of Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations:

Anastasia Emelyanova (University of Oulu) and Elena Golubeva (NArFU) “WHO Decade of Healthy Ageing 2020–2030 and the practices in the Finnish-Russian Arctic”

Agneta Larsson ( Luleå University of Technology ) “Enlarging life-space mobility for elderly residents in the Arctic: human and environmental factors”

Kamilla Pernille Johansen Nørtoft (University of Copenhagen) "Involvement of older people in health promotion initiatives in Greenland"

