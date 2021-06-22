The Navigating the New Arctic Community Office (NNA-CO) and Alaska Pacific University (APU) invite applications for an Indigenous Engagement Coordinator. This full-time position will be located in Anchorage, Alaska.

This position will focus on supporting Arctic communities by facilitating local/regional NNA research partnerships and interfacing NNA research with Indigenous cultures, knowledge systems, and research needs. This position will work closely with the Office of Research and Community Engagement (ORCE) Director at APU and the NNA-CO team to advance the office’s support of use-inspired convergence research in the Arctic—collaborative research that deeply draws on information and expertise from across disciplines and knowledge systems to solve complex challenges. This position will uphold the Office’s vision and commitment to support the NNA community (researchers, Arctic community partners, Indigenous knowledge holders, decision-makers, etc.) through coordination, enhanced communication, and interdisciplinary, cross-cultural, and institutional learning.

Duties will include, but are not limited to:

Curriculum development,

Research and community support,

Outreach and communications,

Convening and event planning, and

Project management.

Minimum qualifications include a Master’s degree or equivalent experience (including relevant job experience, leadership experience, as well as direct experience with Indigenous knowledge and western science), at least three years working in outreach or community engagement field, and ability to travel to remote locations (i.e. Arctic villages) with limited supervision.

Desired knowledge and skills include:

Working knowledge of Alaska Native/American Indian/Indigenous way of life, culture, socio-economic, educational and political workings;

Interpersonal skills and knowledge of collaborative process to identify shared priorities between diverse partners as well as best practices to facilitate and collaborate with Indigenous communities;

Leadership skills to work with a wide range of stakeholders with differing interests and cultures;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills;

Experience scheduling, coordination, and documentation to conduct effective meetings, negotiations, and research/stewardship activities;

Administrative skills to organize trainings and track budgets and expenditures; and

Ability to prioritize, organize, and coordinate research and outreach activities in timely and effective manner.

For more information and to apply, go to position description