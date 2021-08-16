Themed “Isotopes around us, their applications and beyond", 11ICI builds on past conferences by continuing a multifaceted, interdisciplinary exchange between the producers and processors of isotopes, members of scientific community and industry on topics related to the application of isotopes in medicine, industry, agriculture, national security and other fields. To learn more about the conference, click here to watch the welcome video from the 11ICI co-chairs.
Plenary Speakers
Prof. Jong Kyung Kim , WCI President, Hanyang University
Dr. Paul Schaffer, Head of Life Sciences Division, TRIUMF
Prof. Dr. Dr.h.c. Syed M. Qaim, Advisor, Vice-Director (retired), research center Julich
Keynote Speakers
Dr. Melissa Denecke, Director, Division Physical & Chemical Sciences, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Prof. Dr. Karlheinz Langanke, Director, Theory Division, Heavy Ion Research Center, Gesselschaft fuer Shewereionen (GSI), Darmstadt, Germany
Conference Tracks
- Production of Radioisotopes
- Applications of Isotopes in Medicine and Life Sciences
- Dosimetry, Radioisotopes Detection and Quantification
- Applications of Isotopes in Agriculture and Food Safety
- Production and Applications of Stable Isotopes
- Isotopes Around Us
- Nuclear Research
- Isotopes in Cosmos and Astrophysics
Submission Deadline: December 1, 2021
All abstracts must be submitted using the provided template via the Online Submission Portal. Selected papers will be published in a Special Issue of Journal of Radioanalytical and Nuclear Chemistry (JRNC).