The Fedoruk Centre in partnership with the University of Saskatchewan and Tourism Saskatoon is proud to host 11th International Conference on Isotopes, on June 19-23, 2022 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada under the auspices of the World Council of Isotopes.

Themed “Isotopes around us, their applications and beyond", 11ICI builds on past conferences by continuing a multifaceted, interdisciplinary exchange between the producers and processors of isotopes, members of scientific community and industry on topics related to the application of isotopes in medicine, industry, agriculture, national security and other fields. To learn more about the conference, click here to watch the welcome video from the 11ICI co-chairs.



Plenary Speakers

Prof. Jong Kyung Kim , WCI President, Hanyang University

Dr. Paul Schaffer, Head of Life Sciences Division, TRIUMF

Prof. Dr. Dr.h.c. Syed M. Qaim, Advisor, Vice-Director (retired), research center Julich

Keynote Speakers

Dr. Melissa Denecke, Director, Division Physical & Chemical Sciences, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Prof. Dr. Karlheinz Langanke, Director, Theory Division, Heavy Ion Research Center, Gesselschaft fuer Shewereionen (GSI), Darmstadt, Germany

Conference Tracks

Production of Radioisotopes

Applications of Isotopes in Medicine and Life Sciences

Dosimetry, Radioisotopes Detection and Quantification

Applications of Isotopes in Agriculture and Food Safety

Production and Applications of Stable Isotopes

Isotopes Around Us

Nuclear Research

Isotopes in Cosmos and Astrophysics

Submit Your Abstract Here

Submission Deadline: December 1, 2021

All abstracts must be submitted using the provided template via the Online Submission Portal. Selected papers will be published in a Special Issue of Journal of Radioanalytical and Nuclear Chemistry (JRNC).