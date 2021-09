Murmansk Arctic State University , in cooperation with the Center for Practical Knowledge at Nord University (Bodø, Norway) and the UArctic Law Thematic Network organizes the 9th International Kant/Bakhtin Seminar on October 20-21, 2021.

According to the established tradition, the organizers propose for each year different topics related to the general field of research called "Borderology". The theme of this year’s Seminar is Human rights, legal restrictions, redefined borders in the pandemic era. The Seminar will be arranged online via Zoom.

The call for abstracts is open until 1 October 2021. More information about the event, including the Call for Papers, can be found on the seminar website.