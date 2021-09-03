In this set of videos, you’ll get to know the leads of some of our Thematic Networks focusing on Social Sciences in the North.

Thematic Network on Social Work from UArctic on Vimeo.

Asgeir Solstad, leader of the Thematic Network on Social Work explains how common experience can help develop a contextual social work for the North.

Thematic Network on Working in the Arctic from UArctic on Vimeo.

Natalia Simonova and Yana Korneeva from the Thematic Network on Working in the Arctic describe how their first field trip gave them their passion about the Arctic and which hasn't left them since.

Thematic Network on Arctic Migration from UArctic on Vimeo.

Nafisa Yeasmin, lead of the Thematic Metwork on Arctic Migration demonstrates the importance of dealing with constant population changes in the Arctic.