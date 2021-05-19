UArctic welcomes seven new Thematic Networks which were approved by the Assembly of UArctic in their meeting held online on May 14th, prior to the 2021 UArctic Congress.

The new Thematic Networks are:

Websites for each one of the new Thematic Networks are being prepared and will be launched in coming weeks. Please follow Thematic Networks website.

Once approved by the Assembly, the Thematic Networks are given provisional status for a period of one year. In the second year, if the new Thematic Network has shown that activities have been initiated, then their endorsement will become final.

This year final endorsement was granted to Thematic Networks endorsed for provisional period in 2019 and 2020: