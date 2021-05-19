The new Thematic Networks are:
- Thematic Network on Arctic Indigenous Film, hosted by International Sámi Film Institute ISFI, Norway
- Thematic Network on Arctic Space Hub, hosted by Sodankylä Geophysical Observatory, University of Oulu, Finland
- Thematic Network on Arctic Urban Planning and Design, hosted by UiT, The Arctic University of Norway, Norway
- Thematic Network on Bioregional Planning for Resilient Rural Communities, hosted by University of New England, United States of America
- Thematic Network on Circular Economy, hosted by Lapland University of Applied Sciences, Finland
- Thematic Network on Children in the Arctic, hosted by Ilisimatusarfik / University of Greenland, Greenland
- Thematic Network on Critical Arctic Studies, hosted by Arctic Centre, University of Lapland, Finland
Websites for each one of the new Thematic Networks are being prepared and will be launched in coming weeks. Please follow Thematic Networks website.
Once approved by the Assembly, the Thematic Networks are given provisional status for a period of one year. In the second year, if the new Thematic Network has shown that activities have been initiated, then their endorsement will become final.
This year final endorsement was granted to Thematic Networks endorsed for provisional period in 2019 and 2020:
- Thematic Network on Arctic in Asia and Asia in the Arctic, hosted by UiT The Arctic University of Norway
- Thematic Network on Collaborative Resource Management, hosted by Nordisk Fond for Miljø og Udvikling, Denmark/Greenland
- Thematic Network on Local-scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience, hosted by University of Alberta, Canada
- Thematic Network on Ageing and Gender in the Arctic, hosted by the University of Lapland, Finland
- Thematic Network on Arctic Transport and Logistics, hosted by Nord University, Norway
- Thematic Network on BEBO – for the future of Reindeer husbandry, hosted by the Sámi Education Institute, Finland
- Thematic Network on Climate Justice in the Arctic, hosted by Glasgow Caledonian University, Scotland, UK
- Thematic Network on Gender in Arctic knowledge production, hosted by the University of Oulu, Finland
- Thematic Network on Herbivory, hosted by the Agricultural University of Iceland
- Thematic Network on Human Adaptation in the Changing Arctic, hosted by North-Eastern Federal University, Russia
- Thematic Network on POPs and Chemicals of Emerging Concern in the Asian Arctic, hosted by the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), China